pakistan
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Kamran Razi

Karachi-bound flight delayed after Asad Umar's seat allotted to another passenger: sources

By
Kamran Razi

Friday Mar 12, 2021


  • A Karachi-bound flight was hit with delays after Minister Asad Umar's seat was allotted to another passenger.
  • Sources say Asad Umar expressed anger over the cabin crew's mismanagement, saying that he "paid money and bought a ticket for the seat".
  • Several other MPAs were also onboard, including Federal Minister Aminul Haq, PPP's Agha Rafiullah, and Qadir Patel.

KARACHI: A Karachi-bound flight from Islamabad was hit with delays after the seat allocated to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was occupied by another passenger.

According to sources, Umar expressed his anger over the mismanagement and chided the cabin crew for allowing someone else to occupy his seat.

"[It's unfair that] I have purchased a ticket for this seat, but someone else is sitting there," the minister said, as per sources. "This [mismanagement] has been going on for about an hour. I bought the ticket, paid for it."

Sources said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK 309 took off for Karachi after more than an hour of delay.

Minister Asad Umar was allotted seat number 12F, sources said, adding that several other members of the parliament were accompanying the minister during the flight.

Federal Minister Aminul Haq, PPP's Agha Rafiullah, Qadir Patel, and other assembly members were reportedly among the parliamentarians present onboard.

