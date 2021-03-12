Bilawal Bhutto takes a 'tanzeem saazi' jibe at Talal Chaudhry

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday responded to PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry's criticism after the Opposition faced defeat in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.



Chaudhry, in a tweet following the defeat, said: "Bilawal sahab! (Mr Bilawal) did you have fun with [institutions] being neutral?"

Meanwhile, Bilawal, when asked about the leader's comments during a press conference, said: "Talal sahab (Mr Talal) this isn't tanzeem saazi. It is a democratic struggle."

"Unlike Talal Chaudhry, I am not doing a democratic struggle since 2018, I am in the struggle for the last three generations," Bilawal said.



Bilawal's 'tanzeem saazi' comment relates to an incident that occurred last year in October when Talal Chaudhry was allegedly beaten by the brothers of a female lawmaker outside her home and was hospitalised after being injured in the mysterious incident in Faislabad.