Who were the seven lawmakers that caused a Senate upset?

Ever since polling in the Senate chairman election earlier today ended, one of the most asked questions everywhere in Pakistan is: Who were the seven lawmakers whose votes led to the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi — fielded by the ruling PTI?

So who were those seven mysterious senators who discreetly withdrew their support?



According to the available data and calculations, there were 51 members of the Opposition in the Senate yet PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani somehow got 42 votes only.



Read more: Govt candidates emerge victorious in hotly-contested Senate chairman election

In total, seven votes were rejected following the Senate chairman election.



The number of members of the PTI government in the Senate is 47 but the candidate for the Senate deputy chairman post, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, got 54 votes.



Also read: Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate victory draws reactions from govt, Opposition

This shows a difference of seven votes.



Again, the number of members of the Opposition in the Senate was 51 but the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) candidate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F, bagged 44 votes.



Related: PDM to challenge rejection of seven votes in favour of Senate chairman candidate Gillani

This, too, shows a difference of seven votes.



The question, therefore, changes to: Were these the same seven senators whose votes were rejected during the Senate chairman election? Did these seven senators deliberately have their votes rejected?

Also read: 'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy

Will the Opposition parties find these seven senators in its ranks?

—COVER IMAGE: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash/via Geo.tv