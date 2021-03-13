Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time

Harry Styles, emerging Korean talented young artists BTS and country singer Noah Cyrus  are nominated for their first Grammy this year.

It would surely be surprising for some fans that Harry Styles, even after having  massive fame, is nominated for the first time to try his luck in Grammys this year.

The singer is nominated for best pop solo performance for 'Watermelon Sugar', best pop vocal album for 'Fine Line' and best music video for 'Adore You'. He's also .

On the other hand, the extremely popular K-POP group , known as BTS, also scored their first major Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for 'Dynamite'.

In 2019, they made Grammys history as the first Korean group to present at the awards show, and made their mark again in 2020 when they became the first Korean act to perform on the Grammy stage.

Noah Cyrus also joined her Grammy-winning dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Grammy-nominated sister, Miley Cyrus, after being nominated for her first Grammy this year. The country singer is , competing for best new artist as well as best country song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and best.

Grammy 2021 has much for fans as the music giants like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and emerging Korean talented young musicians - BTS are ready to set the awards show stage on fire with their stunning performances.

Famous TV presenter Trevor Noah would be hosting Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in person, not virtually, with a selected audience.

