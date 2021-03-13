Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Elton John gives emotional recommendation to Phoebe Bridgers for Grammy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Legendary musician Elton John backed Phoebe Bridgers for the biggest music award ahead of Grammys 2021, saying he will 'hit someone if she doesn’t win'.

The pop icon lavishly praised and backed Bridgers to clinch a trophy at the annual music awards show will take place on Sunday (March 14) virtually.

The young musician is up for four awards – Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album for 'Punisher' and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for 'Kyoto'.

Elton, on John’s Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour, first lauded the singer and her second record. "Your album is like an old friend. It’s like [Carole King’s] Tapestry".

In her praise, the music great said:"I have records in my life that are reference points and I think ‘Punisher’’s one of those reference points. I can’t pay you a bigger compliment than that.”

Elsewhere in Bridgers’ appearance on the show, the pair also gushed over Billie Eilish. "I think she’s a genius."

At the end of their discussion, John told Bridgers: 'Good luck with the Grammys. If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?'

Phoebe Bridgers, who is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, made her solo debut with the studio album Stranger in the Alps, followed by 'Punisher' which earned for her widespread critical acclaim and four Grammy Award nominations.

More From Entertainment:

Mandy Moore opens up about the complications in son’s birth

Mandy Moore opens up about the complications in son’s birth
Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night

Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night
Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for Diana despite tensions

Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for Diana despite tensions
Madison LeCroy, who drove a wedge between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy, who drove a wedge between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez ends romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over his affair with Madison LeCroy

Jennifer Lopez ends romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over his affair with Madison LeCroy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping diversify the media industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping diversify the media industry

Avatar de-seats Avengers Endgame as top-grossing movie

Avatar de-seats Avengers Endgame as top-grossing movie
Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time

Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time
Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star

Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star
Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person

Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person
Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica

Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

Latest

view all