Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick makes shock demand ahead of murder trial

Nick pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder of his parents

Nick Reiner is fighting for access to a trust fund he says was left to him by his late parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, as he awaits trial for their murder.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine on Monday, June 8, Nick has filed a petition seeking the release of funds from a $1.5 million trust, arguing that the money is needed to cover legal expenses and basic necessities while he remains behind bars.

The filing claims Nick was entitled to receive half of the trust when he turned 30 in 2023, with the remaining portion scheduled to be distributed when he turns 35.

According to the petition, repeated requests for access to the money have been denied by the current trustee, who allegedly raised concerns about Nick’s ability to manage the funds. Nick’s legal team argues those concerns are not supported by the terms of the trust.

The filing also notes that Nick, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, has not been legally declared incompetent. It further argues that refusing access to the trust while he faces serious criminal charges is an abuse of discretion, particularly because the money could be used to fund his defense.

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation,” the petition read.

Nick has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found fatally stabbed in their California home last year.

Nick’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2026.