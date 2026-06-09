‘Masha and the Bear’ set for comeback as Netflix locks in new seasons

Netflix shared an exciting update as it renewed its deal for the popular kids show Masha and the Bear, adding more episodes for viewers around the world.

The giant streaming platform confirmed that Seasons 8 and 9 are coming soon.

It will also continue streaming the older seasons and related spin off shows. However, the agreement now reaches more than 100 countries so the show will stay easy to watch in many regions.

Masha and the Bear is an animated series which is made by Animaccord and is based on a Russian folk tale.

Its about a small, energetic girl named Masha and her friendly bear who always looks after her.

The show became a huge hit with children everywhere and is one of the most watched kids series online.

This seasons will bring new stories and new adventures as Masha will start going to kindergarten, which is expected to bring funny and chaotic moments.

There will also be episodes with the Yeti family and other new character focused stories.

Netflix has also renewed the older seasons from 1 to 7, along with spin offs like Masha’s Tales and Masha’s Spooky Stories.

This means the full collection will stay available for fans.