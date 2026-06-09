Matthew Perry doctor challenges prison term with shocking new claim in appeal

A doctor involved in the Matthew Perry ketamine case is now trying to challenge his prison sentence, making a claim that shocked many people after the case.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, who was sentenced for 30 months in prison, said that he should be seen as a drug dealer instead of a doctor in the late Friends icon case.

His claim is based on the idea that Matthew was not looking for medical treatment but was actively trying to get ketamine from him.

The late legend, who was best known for his iconic character Chandler in Friends, died in 2023 after a ketamine overdose at his home in Los Angeles.

His death then led to a few investigations and many arrests in the case, leaving with no answers.

Earlier, Salvadoralready admitted to selling ketamine illegally. Now he is telling US appeals court that the way he was sentenced is not fair compared to others involved in the same case.

Court papers, however, also show strong disagreement over his role. Prosecutors said that he abused his position as a doctor and took advantage of Matthew’s addiction for money.

They continued saying that he betrayed medical trust and caused serious harm.

During earlier hearings, the judge shared that he broke his duty to do no harm and exploited a vulnerable patient.

The court will decide now what to do in this case further.