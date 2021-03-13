Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for Diana despite tensions

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Putting aside their rift, Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to reunite later this year for the sake of their late mother Princess Diana. 

Speaking about the British royal family on the UK morning show Loraine royal expert Russell Myers revealed that the two brothers will soon reunite.

Myers claimed that in spite of the tensions that were recently caused by the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell revelations against the royals in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, they will still reunite later this year for their mother Princess Diana’s memorial.

“I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens,” he said.

“This could be a monumental period for the brothers,” added Myers. 

