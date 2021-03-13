Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights as virus cases rise

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/Faisal Mahmood/File

  • The extension comes as Pakistan's cases move past 600,000.
  • The restrictions will remain in place till March 18, says CAA.
  • CAA has reinformed travellers of its rules based on country divisions into Categories A, B, and C.

Pakistan has extended the duration of restrictions imposed on inbound flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Saturday, as the country's coronavirus cases moved past 600,000.

The restrictions will remain in place till March 18, the CAA said in a notification issued in this regard.

The country's COVID-19 infections have reached 602,536 since the first case reported last February, with 13,476 people succumbing to the virus and a positivity ratio of 5.5%. In the last 24 hours, 2,338 cases were recorded, and 46 patients died due to the disease.

Punjab, after the UK virus variant, started spreading across the province, imposed new restrictions that will start Saturday night.

The CAA, on March 1, had notified a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes. The aviation authority reduced the countries in Category A from 24 to 15, while the ban on passengers from countries in Category C remained intact.

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are among the 21 countries included in Category A, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Ghana, Ireland, United Kingdom, Zambia, and The Netherlands are among the 15 countries included in Category C.

Related items

It is pertinent to mention here that the passengers from countries included in Category A do not require a COVID-19 PCR test before landing in Pakistan.

Passengers from countries in Category B need to have a negative test, not less than 72 hours old.

As per the notification, those living in Category C countries will have to obtain special permission from the government of Pakistan if they wish to travel to the country.

More From Pakistan:

Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC

Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC
PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority
'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years

'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years
Pakistani mobile phone users to pay lower advance income tax

Pakistani mobile phone users to pay lower advance income tax
Shafqat Mehmood discusses exchange programme with Japanese ambassador

Shafqat Mehmood discusses exchange programme with Japanese ambassador
Muzaffar Hussain Shah rejects criticism, says 'votes stolen from Opposition's own house'

Muzaffar Hussain Shah rejects criticism, says 'votes stolen from Opposition's own house'
'PML-N, PPP suspicious of each other after yesterday's Senate defeat'

'PML-N, PPP suspicious of each other after yesterday's Senate defeat'
Opposition has obstructed our Senate legislation in last 2.5 years: Shibli Faraz

Opposition has obstructed our Senate legislation in last 2.5 years: Shibli Faraz
NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Live from the Senate: A day of controversies

Live from the Senate: A day of controversies
PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani

PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani
Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Latest

view all