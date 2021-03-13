Can't connect right now! retry
Aiman Khan claps back at haters after ‘skinny’ comments about Mawra Hocane

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan, who is an avid social media user, clapped back at the trolls after she was criticized for her ‘skinny’ comments about fellow showbiz star Mawra Hocane.

The Khaali Haath star turned to Instagram and shared a statement on her Story wherein she clarified several things circulating on social media.

She wrote, “This is to clear a few things that I have been seeing circulating on the social media.”

Aiman said “First of all, I am not the kind of person to disrespect anyone on national television or through social media.”

“Secondly, social media portals and bloggers should not mislead a comment just to create a stir and get eye balls on their platforms. They should act responsibly and not add fuel to fire,” she added.

Aiman Khan went on to say, “Thirdly, my education and my accent in none of anyone’s concern, I am a public figure yes, but not the public property that anyone can write anything negative or derogatory about.”

“I am not a hater nor do I believe in spreading hate. Much love,” she concluded.

Aiman recently came under fire after she passed some comments about Mawra Hocane.

During a celebrity talk show recently, while responding to a rapid-fire question with husband Muneeb Butt, Aiman shared that Mawra "should gain some weight as she is very skinny.”

