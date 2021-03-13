Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan

A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking along a street in Pakistan, August 18, 2020. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the Islamabad administration has made the wearing of masks in public mandatory.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the rule, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat said.

The district administration has warned that legal action will be taken against those found not wearing a mask.

The rule will remain in place for the next two months, it said.

Five sectors of Islamabad have been declared coronavirus "hotspots" and will be sealed. Sectors G-6/2, Sector G-9/1, G-10/4 will be sealed tomorrow as will Sectors I-8/3 and I/8-4.

Pakistan's coronavirus situation has taken a turn for the worse, with total cases zooming past 600,000 to hit 602,536 in the last 24 hours.

The situation is alarming as only a month ago, the cases stood at 500,000.

In the last 24 hours, 2,338 people tested positive in Pakistan and 46 people died. Oxygen bed occupancy has also spiked, with Gujrat reporting a 100% occupation.

Earlier this week, Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation's Centre chief Asad Umar had said "there is no doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun".

