Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan

Saturday Mar 13, 2021
Amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the Islamabad administration has made the wearing of masks in public mandatory.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the rule, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat said.
The district administration has warned that legal action will be taken against those found not wearing a mask.
The rule will remain in place for the next two months, it said.
Five sectors of Islamabad have been declared coronavirus "hotspots" and will be sealed. Sectors G-6/2, Sector G-9/1, G-10/4 will be sealed tomorrow as will Sectors I-8/3 and I/8-4.
Pakistan's coronavirus situation has taken a turn for the worse, with total cases zooming past 600,000 to hit 602,536 in the last 24 hours.
The situation is alarming as only a month ago, the cases stood at 500,000.
In the last 24 hours, 2,338 people tested positive in Pakistan and 46 people died. Oxygen bed occupancy has also spiked, with Gujrat reporting a 100% occupation.
Earlier this week, Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation's Centre chief Asad Umar had said "there is no doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun".
No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar
Separately, Rawalpindi imposed new restrictions, including on markets, which will now be required to shut down by 6pm, starting Monday.
Speaking to Geo News, Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said that shopkeepers had been consulted before bringing a change in the allowed operating hours for businesses.
He said no marketplace will be shut down today and tomorrow (Sunday).
Meanwhile, in Multan a ban was imposed on Jashn-e-Baharan and public gatherings.
Wedding ceremonies are allowed so long as they take place in open-air venues and the number of guests are limited.
Shops, like in Islamabad, will require to shut down by 6pm and indoor dining will no longer be allowed.
The National Command and Operations Centre convened a meeting to discuss the worryingly high number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
"The rising trend of cases is a matter of grave concern," a statement by the NCOC said.
It noted that the positivity ratio in the country had risen from 5% to 6%.
A rise in positive cases was witnessed in Islamabad, and major cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir, it further observed.
All federal units should take immediate steps for strict implementation of standard operating procedures, said the authority.
In this regard, it appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government and said that further restrictions in the province were under deliberation.
NCOC said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an extension in lockdown for certain cities, as well as other measures are being discussed.
The meeting also discussed the spread of the new UK variant in Pakistan.
It said that a week to observe strict implementation of safety measures will begin today.