Saturday Mar 13 2021
Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Bilal Abbas Khan gushes over his passion for acting: 'I only just ventured'

Pakistani star Bilal Abbas Khan recently got candid about his aspirations for acting and his passion for the craft.

The star got candid with the Eastern Eye and touched upon his journey with a trip down to memory lane by claiming, “My first foray into acting came from watching a lot of films.”

"I have always been that avid binge-watching young adult and must I add, I saw a lot of films! In fact, I’ve watched way too many in my days! Bollywood, South-Indian, Hollywood or any other international releases… Cinema is the reason why I’m an actor today.”

“I have just ventured into the industry as an actor but looking back, it has been quite an eventful journey. I’m glad I took this decision and made mistakes along the way. I followed my dreams and that’s the reason why I stand here today, more grateful than ever.”

