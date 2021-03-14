Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
No, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not broken up

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

After word got out about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup, chaos was unleashed on social media. However, the couple has finally broken their silence and stepped in to refute the buzz. 

Rumours of their split were shot down by the pair as they told TMZ this morning that while they are working through some things, they are still together.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” they told the portal.

On Friday, Page Six had reported that the two parted ways after four years of dating, calling off their engagement after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

