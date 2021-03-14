Lahore’s Lady health workers’ protest enters third day

Members of Lady Health Workers are holding a protest demonstration against price hikes and anti-labor policies of the federal government at D Chowk in Islamabad on Monday, October 19, 2020. Photo: PPI/File

The sit-in protest of lady health workers in the provincial capital's Cheering Cross Mall Road has entered its third day.



According to sources, health workers from all over Punjab who participated in the sit-in spent the night on the road.

Health workers are demanding a 25% increase in salaries and an upgrade of the service structure scale.

The lady health workers have been protesting for a few years for various reasons, including those pertaining to their upgradation, regularisation, or non-payment of salaries, across Pakistan.