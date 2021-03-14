Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Beyonce to not make surprise appearance in Grammy Awards

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Beyonce will not be part of the performance lineup during the Grammy Awards despite having a leading number of nominations this year.

Recording Academy’s interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. spoke to The Los Angeles Times and revealed that the 24-time Grammy winner will not be making a surprise appearance.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason told the outlet in a story published on Saturday. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

In recent times, the awards have received flak from a number of major stars calling it out for its lack of transparency in the nomination process to deciding the winners. 

