Sunday Mar 14 2021
Kangana Ranaut gets case filed against her for alleged copyright infringement

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

A case has been registered against Kangana Ranaut with Mumbai Police

One of Bollywood’s most controversial stars, Kangana Ranaut has legal trouble knocking on her doorstep over copyright violations.

As per a report by Gulf News, a case has been registered against the Queen actor with Mumbai Police by writer Ashish Kaul over alleged copyright violations of his book Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

According to the complainant, the actor had copied content from his book without seeking permission from him as he possessed the exclusive copyrights to the life story of the Princess of Lohar and the queen of Kashmir, Didda.

The writer claimed: “Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?”

This isn’t the first time Ranaut had legal action taken against her as her charged tweets regarding the Indian farmers’ protests have also landed her in contention with multiple police cases filed against her.

