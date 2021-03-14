Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian marked Tristan Thompson's 30th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

The Skims founder shared a photo she snapped with the NBA star and got candid in the caption saying that she is grateful for him being in her sister, Khloe Kardashian's, life.

"Happy 30th birthday @realtristan13! I remember taking this photo. I said your birthday is going to come up soon and we don’t have any good photos together so let’s take one now so I can use it for your birthday post!" she wrote.

"LOL Honestly I’m so proud to call you my brother! I know we’ve been through it but we came out stronger and closer and I’m just grateful that Khloe has a bestie in you! You’re a great dad, friend and dancer! Live it up! Have the best birthday and enjoy every minute if this life!"

Take a look:







