Sunday Mar 14 2021
Web Desk

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian marked Tristan Thompson's 30th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

The Skims founder shared a photo she snapped with the NBA star and got candid in the caption saying that she is grateful for him being in her sister, Khloe Kardashian's, life.

"Happy 30th birthday @realtristan13! I remember taking this photo. I said your birthday is going to come up soon and we don’t have any good photos together so let’s take one now so I can use it for your birthday post!" she wrote. 

"LOL Honestly I’m so proud to call you my brother! I know we’ve been through it but we came out stronger and closer and I’m just grateful that Khloe has a bestie in you! You’re a great dad, friend and dancer! Live it up! Have the best birthday and enjoy every minute if this life!"

