Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn seems to have moved on with new love

Joe Alwyn may have found a new romance, with the British actor reportedly spotted on a date in Brooklyn with actress Sarah Pidgeon this week.

The 35-year-old Hamnet star and Pidgeon, 29, were seen out together in the Fort Greene neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to a tip shared by gossip blog DeuxMoi.

The outlet offered a note of caution alongside the report, however, pointing out that when Pidgeon was previously spotted with Jake Gyllenhaal in Brisbane, Australia in April, the sighting later turned out to be connected to their upcoming dramedy Honeymoon with Harry rather than any romantic involvement.

No further details about the New York outing have emerged, leaving the nature of the meeting open to interpretation.

Pidgeon has been one of the more talked-about rising names in the industry of late, having earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette earlier this year.

She also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in Stereophonic in 2024.

Alwyn has not publicly dated anyone since his split from Taylor Swift in April 2023, following a relationship of more than six years that the pair kept carefully out of the public eye.

In a rare interview with The Sunday Times in June 2024, he described the relationship as "long, loving" and "fully committed," acknowledging that its ending was "a hard thing to navigate."

Swift, 36, has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, 36, and the pair are reported to be weeks away from getting married.

Sources have told the Daily Mail that the couple plan to wed at Madison Square Garden over Independence Day weekend, having reportedly decided to "embrace the spectacle" of a large-scale celebration.

Businessman Michael Rubin is said to have moved his annual Fourth of July party to 1 July to avoid clashing with the event.