Showbiz
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of 'Sooryavanshi'

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi will be released in cinemas on April 30, 2021.

Katrina and Akshay turned to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release date of the film.

Katrina shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Sooryavanshi : Because A Promise Is A Promise.”

“We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril.”

Akshay also shared the same trailer with the same caption to confirm the release date.

'Sooryavanshi' release date was announced on the day its director Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 48th birthday.

Earlier, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday note for Shetty.

He wrote, “It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead.”


