Sunday Mar 14 2021
Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at friend’s wedding, video goes viral

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt, who turned a bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana’s wedding this week, has set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves.

A video of Alia shaking a leg on popular songs Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool with her girl gang on stage, has gone viral on social media.

The Gully Boy actress is seen dressed in a stunning pink saree in the video from the sangeet.

Alia attended the wedding ceremony of her best friend Rhea in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier this week.

She also took to Instagram and shared inside photos from the wedding.

Sharing photos with the girl gang, Alia wrote, “we keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves.”

Fans can’t stop gushing over Alia shortly after she posted the dazzling pictures.

