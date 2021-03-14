Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘begs’ haters to stop being ‘horrible’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘begs’ haters to stop being ‘horrible’

Katie Price’s son Harvey takes to social media to ‘tell off’ the haters constantly being ‘horrible’ to him.

The video in question features a conversation between Katie and Harvey where she asks, “Do you want people to sign mummy’s petition? Because of people who do what to you, Harvey?"

At that moment he promptly responds by saying that he wants his mum to “tell off” the "People who are horrible to me" and sign her petition, “Track a troll.”

The TV star even took to Instagram later and shared her intentions behind the new campaign alongside a caption that read, “I'm calling on you to support me and Andrew Griffith MP with our new petition: I am delighted that Andrew Griffith MP has agreed to support me with my new petition and is to take it to the next level where it so desperately needs to be heard.”

“No troll should retain the right to be able to hide behind their abusive malicious posts. I will not stop until every stone is unturned and all those are exposed and held accountable for their actions.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son

Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son
BTS rock the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert

BTS rock the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert
Buckingham Palace concludes Meghan Markle bullying claim

Buckingham Palace concludes Meghan Markle bullying claim
Cardi B details her true thoughts on the Grammys: ‘It's their moment!’

Cardi B details her true thoughts on the Grammys: ‘It's their moment!’
Katy Perry touches on motherhood in ‘American Idol’ momtage

Katy Perry touches on motherhood in ‘American Idol’ momtage
'Bank statements prove Prince Charles supported hypocrite Prince Harry'

'Bank statements prove Prince Charles supported hypocrite Prince Harry'
Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours

Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day
Justin Bieber rocks the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards with medleys

Justin Bieber rocks the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards with medleys
BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday
After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

Latest

view all