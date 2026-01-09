Gracie Abrams draws backlash from Taylor Swift fans for 'backstabbing'

Gracie Abrams sparks debate on social media after high profile dinner with Gabbriette, and more stars

Gracie Abrams stole the spotlight at the latest star-studded evening in Hollywood as she hung out with celebrities like Lily Allen, Conan Gray, and Gabbriette.

The 26-year-old pop star went viral on social media after pictures from the evening showed her seated next to the supermodel, 28, at the Coco Crush dinner at Chateau Marmont.

The That’s So True hitmaker was seen posing with the Heated Rivalry star, Connor Storrie, but the pictures with Gabbriette sparked a debate among the fans of Abrams’ friend, Taylor Swift.

Swift’s fans argued that it was strange for Abrams to be friends with Gabbriette who is the fiancée of the Lover songstress’ ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy.

The Grammy winner’s alleged feud with Charli XCX also raised some eyebrows, as Gabbriette is best friends with the Brat singer.

Many Swifties attacked the I Love You, I’m Sorry songstress writing on X, “why is gracie in enemy territory,” and “she should feel bad for backstabbing taylor like that.”

While others criticised the social media sleuths for being “childish” and “cultish” in fighting the Eras Tour performer’s battles for her.

The conversation on social media continues, but Abrams has not yet addressed the comments.