'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US

Prince Harry was slammed for saying he 'felt trapped' while not standing his ground in front of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been called out for struggling to use his voice as he continues to live under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US.



The Duke of Sussex was slammed for saying he 'felt trapped in the royal family' while not standing his own ground after moving to California, in his bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

In a piece penned by royal biographer Angela Levin in the Daily Telegraph, "He [Harry] has looked a shadow of himself these past few months.



"He has left his country, family, friends and military connections to set up life in Santa Barbara – where he and Meghan are raising their one-year-old son Archie, rescuing battery hens, making deals with Netflix and Spotify, and awaiting the birth of their daughter.

"Although Meghan talks a lot about using her voice, Harry has struggled to do the same," Levin added.

"When he occasionally tried to add a comment to the conversation with Oprah, she often tapped him on the hand and he immediately stopped.

"She also noticeably talked over him," the biographer noted.

Meghan and Harry sent shockwaves to the British royal family after their explosive sit-down with Winfrey aired, wherein the couple detailed how they had to deal with racist behaviour from one of the royals.