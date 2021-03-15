Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
Monday Mar 15, 2021

Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine alongwith husband

Pakistani film and TV actress Armeena Khan got her coronavirus vaccine along with her husband in England.

The Sherdil actress turned to Instagram and shared a video of her receiving the jab.

Armeena wrote, “Just got my vaccine done! I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all, it was super quick and the staff were super nice. Thank you @nhsengland.”

She also took to Twitter and said “And I got my jab. I will talk about the experience and the process afterwards. There is one thing I’ll say to you all, GET it the moment you’re offered it. Right now, I feel incredibly relieved and grateful. Thank you #NHS”.

In another tweet, Armeena said “Husband and I getting the vaccine, super nervous but excited at the same time. #LetsDoThis.”  


