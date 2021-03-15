Can't connect right now! retry
Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently sat down for a candid chat and dished over his struggles with depression and marriage.

The singer got candid about his emphasis on friendship during an interview with host Anas Bukhash in AB Talks and claimed, “I’m truly thankful for this time I get to spend time with my family. My life is the story of any artist - airports to airplanes, tour buses to venues; one continent to another. This time of staying at home has not worked out for many but it has for me in the best way possible.”

During a chat about his childhood dreams the singer admitted, “I’m the youngest amongst my siblings. My stubbornness comes from there. When I was a kid, I never bonded with my siblings because of a drastic age difference. I have always been a naïve, sensitive kid who would disconnect with the world if not feeling right or in the correct headspace.”

