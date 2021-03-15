Billie Eilish touches on Grammy win over Megan Thee Stallion

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish recently got candid about her 2021 Grammy win and her utter shock over being out

The singer began her acceptance speech by praising Stallion and claimed, "This is really embarrassing for me. Megan, girl! I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna chose me.' I was like, 'It's hers’."

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is impalpable. You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world.”

"I think about you constantly, I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly, genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"