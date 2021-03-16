Can't connect right now! retry
Aitzaz Ahsan impressed with Punjab govt's arrangements at Lahore expo vaccination centre

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan speaks about the vaccination process. SCREENGRAB
  • Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan appreciates Punjab health department for its "efficient management" at the Expo Vaccination Centre in Lahore.
  • Lawyer says centre being managed "very well with efficacy and smooth procedure".
  • Praises young staff for their competence and sleek management.

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan appreciated the Punjab health department for its "efficient management" at the Expo Vaccination Centre in Lahore after he got his coronavirus inoculation.

Read more: 'More dangerous than last wave': As coronavirus spreads, Punjab CM warns against complacency

“I am sitting at Expo Vaccination Centre where they are injecting coronavirus vaccines. They are managing it very well with efficacy and smooth procedure,” the lawyer said in a one-minute-long video of him shared by the Punjab health department on Twitter.

He also praised the young staff for their competence and sleek management.

Stressing on the importance of a coronavirus vaccination, especially for people above 60 years, Ahsan said he experienced no side-effects and the procedure was quite easy.

He recommended people with apprehensions over side-effects to go ahead with the vaccination.

