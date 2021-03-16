Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Stone's transformation from Estella to Cruella in new trailer

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Emma Stone looks chic in iconic punk fashion moments as she has found her “killer instinct” in the latest teaser of her upcoming movie “Cruella.”

The fresh promo aired Sunday during the 63rd Grammy Awards. Released by Walt Disney Pictures, the promo shows Emma as the titular two-toned hair villainess - 101 Dalmations.

Stone is seen exchanging words with Emma Thompson, who plays Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend. She calls upon Estrella played by Emma Stone to find her “killer instinct” to have a mark in the industry.

Disney dropped the trailer on Instagram and called the Cruella as "Queen of Mean."

Then, we see Estrella finds her killer instinct — and her signature killer style.

The film “Cruella” is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. The movie is about a young a clever and creative girl who wants to make a name for herself with her designs.

Estella’s passion for fashion was spotted by Baroness von Hellman. Their ensuing relationship leads to events that cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The Emma Stone-starrer will premiere in theatres on May 28th. 

Watch the trailer here:


