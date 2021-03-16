Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s new look. Photo: Twitter/Starsports

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s new avatar has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen wearing a monk robe with a scrub shave look.

The picture was shared by Star Sports Twitter handle with a caption: “Our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?.”

According to Indian media, Dhoni's photo was taken for the Star Sports campaign for which Dhoni has adopted this guise.

The picture became fodder for memes as users were seen creating interesting memes out of Dhoni's new look.

Let's see a few of the most interesting ones:

Given the fact that Dhoni’s long hair was quite popular during the former captain’s cricket days, the users are in a state of shock to see his new look.