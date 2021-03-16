Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: Pakistan's national positivity ratio shoots past 7%

  • NCOC says 35,303 tests conducted in last 24 hours, out of which 2,511 returned positive.
  • The new positive cases takes national total of coronavirus positive cases to 609,964.
  • Positivity ratio in Islamabad reaches 7.7% after 414 samples return positive.

ISLAMABAD: In an alarming sign, the national positivity ratio of Pakistan shot past 7% on Tuesday after over 2,500 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 

Daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 35,303 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,511 returned as positive taking the positivity ratio to 7.1%.

While, the positivity ratio in the federal capital has reached 7.7%, the District Health Officer said. The DHO said that 414 cases came out positive.

Read more: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants public to take third coronavirus wave seriously

The new positive cases takes the national total of coronavirus positive cases to 609,964. The NCOC said out that 11,089 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 19,233 in Balochistan, 4,961 in Gilgit Baltistan, 48,495 in Islamabad, 76,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 188,225 in Punjab, and 261,582 in Sindh.

Total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 23,355. 

On the other hand, the country also lost 58 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours with the most deaths occurring in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The new deaths takes the national tally of coronavirus deaths to 13,595. The breakdown showed that 4,461 patients have died in Sindh, 5,812 in Punjab, 2,169 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 526 in Islamabad, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in Gilgit Baltistan, 322 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

