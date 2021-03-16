Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the 94th Academy Awards.

The Black Panther star was nominated for his final performance, before his untimely passing, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

His performance as Levee Green in the film has earned him a Golden Globe Award as well for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama.

Accepting the award on his behalf, his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman tearfully said: "He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

“He would thank his incredible team. He would thank his team on set. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love. So thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that and hun, you keep em coming. Thank you,” she added.

Boseman passed away last year in August after suffering from colon cancer for four years.

