Shahbaz Gill forgives those who threw ink and eggs at him

Shahbaz Gill requests police not to treat people arrested for throwing eggs, ink on him harshly

Gill accuses PML-N of using daily wagers, women for their designs

Eggs and ink had been thrown at the PM's special assistant outside the LHC on Tuesday

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday announced that he has forgiven those who had thrown eggs and ink at him a day earlier.

The prime minister's aide had arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend a hearing. However, the situation turned ugly when slogans were shouted against the PTI leader and ink as well as eggs were thrown at him.



"Yesterday, I was attacked at the PML-N leadership's behest at the court," he tweeted. "Daily wagers and women, in particular, are being used by immoral people. I forgive those who attacked me."



Gill said he does not want to see any person who was "poor or a simpleton" in prison. "I request police not to treat them harshly," he added.



Gill describes attack as 'hooliganism'



Gill had mostly remained unharmed during the incident, but some of the ink landed on his face and hands, TV footage showed.

Geo News had reported that the Opposition workers who were allegedly involved in the attack were then set on by PTI supporters as security personnel rushed Gill to the courtroom.

While talking to the media, Gill had described the incident as hooliganism and said the Opposition had actually thrown the ink of their own black deeds on him.

"I am fine. Neither will we return a slap with 10 more, nor will we abuse them in response," he had said, making an indirect reference to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's statement, in which she had said the PML-N will "return every slap with 10 of our own" after some of the party's senior leaders scuffled with ordinary PTI supporters earlier this month.