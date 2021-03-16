Jannat Mirza all set to make her film debut

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza is all set to make her film debut with a Punjabi movie Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.



Mirza turned to Instagram and confirmed her film debut.

Directed by Syed Noor, the film also stars Saima, Saleem Albela, Shafqat Cheema, Mustafa Qureshi and others.

Janant Mirza took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film saying “instead of spreading hate, please try to appreciate one’s effort! We worked very hard for it! Hope ya’all love it” followed by heart emojis.

According to media reports, Jannat Mirza starrer Tere Bajre Di Rakhi will be released in cinemas on Eid this year.

It may be mentioned here that Jannat Mirza is followed by over 13.7 million people on TikTok.

She became the first Pakistani to hit 10 million followers on video-sharing social media app in October last year.

Recently, she also reached two million followers on Instagram.



