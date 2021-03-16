Feroze Khan lauds Abdullah Kadwani as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ hits 100mn views

Feroze Khan gushes over Abdullah Kadwani as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has said that he was glad to have learnt so much from Abdullah Kadwani, the producer of his blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Feroze turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Kadwani with a sweet note.

Tagging Abdullah Kadwani, the Khaani actor said “glad to have learnt so much from you! @abdullah.kadwani”.

Earlier, Feroze Khan shared the poster of Khuda Aur Muhabbat on his Instagram Story and confirmed that the drama serial has crossed 100 million views on YouTube with just five episodes.



Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, starring Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the pivotal roles, premiered on February 12.