Pakistan wants to strengthen economic, cultural ties with Bangladesh: President Alvi

Tuesday Mar 16 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi highlighted the need for stronger economic and cultural ties with Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The president was meeting the Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Ahmad Siddiqui to discuss ties between the two states.

"Pakistan attaches high value to its relations with Bangladesh," said the president, adding that Islamabad wanted to expand cooperation with Dhaka through political consultations and the Joint Economic Commission forum. 

President Alvi directed the Pakistani high commissioner to work towards strengthening ties between the two countries. He said trade ties, business cooperation and relations between people of the two countries should be increased for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

