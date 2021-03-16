Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi explosion laid to rest

The Rangers personnel was martyred yesterday in the Orangi Town explosion.

Shaheed Roshan Ali was buried with full military honour, says ISPR.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG Rangers Sindh attended the funeral prayers.

The funeral prayers of Sepoy Roshan Ali of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who was martyred yesterday in an explosion, was offered in Karachi today, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Per the military's media wing, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG Rangers Sindh, along with other senior civil and military officials and relatives of the shaheed attended the funeral prayers.

Shaheed Roshan Ali was buried with full military honour. He belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze and has four sons and a daughter.



On Monday, Roshan Ali embraced martyrdom in Orangi Town, Karachi, after an explosion occurred near the Rangers Vehicle. As per sources, eight people sustained injuries during the blast, out of which at least two belonged to the Rangers.

Police had said the bomb could be planted by the roadside or in a motorcycle near the site. However, it couldn't be verified.