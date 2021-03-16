Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi explosion laid to rest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

  • The Rangers personnel was martyred yesterday in the Orangi Town explosion.
  • Shaheed Roshan Ali was buried with full military honour, says ISPR.
  • Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG Rangers Sindh attended the funeral prayers.

The funeral prayers of Sepoy Roshan Ali of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who was martyred yesterday in an explosion, was offered in Karachi today, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Per the military's media wing, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG Rangers Sindh, along with other senior civil and military officials and relatives of the shaheed attended the funeral prayers. 

Related items

Shaheed Roshan Ali was buried with full military honour. He belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze and has four sons and a daughter.

On Monday, Roshan Ali embraced martyrdom in Orangi Town, Karachi, after an explosion occurred near the Rangers Vehicle. As per sources, eight people sustained injuries during the blast, out of which at least two belonged to the Rangers. 

Police had said the bomb could be planted by the roadside or in a motorcycle near the site. However, it couldn't be verified.

More From Pakistan:

If you are ready for war, you must come back to Pakistan: Zardari to Nawaz

If you are ready for war, you must come back to Pakistan: Zardari to Nawaz
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Here's the list of vaccination centres across Punjab

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Here's the list of vaccination centres across Punjab
'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'

'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'
When are we 'fully vaccinated' and other questions answered by Dr Nousheen Zaidi

When are we 'fully vaccinated' and other questions answered by Dr Nousheen Zaidi
Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway

Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway
Schools closed in 8 KP cities amid surge in coronavirus cases

Schools closed in 8 KP cities amid surge in coronavirus cases
Pakistan wants to strengthen economic, cultural ties with Bangladesh: President Alvi

Pakistan wants to strengthen economic, cultural ties with Bangladesh: President Alvi
SC dismisses PTI request to suspend ECP order on re-election in NA-75 Daska

SC dismisses PTI request to suspend ECP order on re-election in NA-75 Daska
Explainer: How can the CEC be removed from office before his term ends?

Explainer: How can the CEC be removed from office before his term ends?
Shahbaz Gill forgives those who threw ink and eggs at him

Shahbaz Gill forgives those who threw ink and eggs at him
Distressed foreign medical graduates protest outside PMC over blacklisting of universities

Distressed foreign medical graduates protest outside PMC over blacklisting of universities
For her haq mehr, young writer asks for Rs100,000 worth of books instead of money, gold

For her haq mehr, young writer asks for Rs100,000 worth of books instead of money, gold

Latest

view all