Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Bushra Ansari gets Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari is elated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video clip of herself getting the jab and also shared an important message.

She urged her followers to get the vaccine saying that it was necessary for themselves and their loved ones. 

"This vaccine is so important to get for our friends and family," she said.

The stunner also joked about getting the jab first since she is a senior citizen. 

"I never had fun being a senior citizen until today," she joked.

Take a look: 



