Maryam Nawaz mocked institutions, made provocative statements in public, says NAB

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has over time "poked fun at the state institutions" and made "provocative statements in public," the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said in a statement issued Tuesday.

In its statement, which was in response to Maryam Nawaz's comments a day prior wherein she had claimed the anti-graft watchdog was "a slave to order", the NAB's Lahore chapter accused the PML-N leader of taking advantage of its decision not to summon her for some time due to her political engagements.

"The accountability process was constantly challenged," it added, alleging further that in the process, she tried to make fun of the esteemed courts and their rulings.

Related: Maryam labels NAB 'an institution of revenge', says watchdog lied to court

A day prior, Maryam — one of the key Opposition leaders — had asked who gave the NAB the authority to check speeches and comments, claiming that it was "an institution of revenge".



The NAB's Lahore chapter further asserted that the statements the PML-N leader had issued outside the accountability courts were allegedly a reflection of "plans of extremism" and that her comments were tantamount to trying to "spread a false impression among the Pakistani people."

It alleged that attempts were made to deliberately "provoke" Pakistan's already tense atmosphere towards agitation, while rebellious rhetoric against the NAB, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies continued unabated.

Also read: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz questions who gave NAB right to check witness statements

Maryam Nawaz's rhetoric was aimed at obstructing the investigation into and cases of the Sharif family's alleged corruption and money laundering, as well as highlighting a lack of peace in Pakistan, it claimed.

The NAB's Lahore chapter underscored that cases against the PML-N leader over alleged involvement in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills fiasco and money laundering were under investigation but that its summons and interrogation were painted in political colours.



Maryam allegedly kept trying to deviate from the ongoing investigation against her and that she allegedly challenged the law and order situation by making provocative statements in public, it said.

Read more: 'You have no future, no party anymore,' Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan

The anti-corruption body mentioned that during the August 2020 hearing in Lahore, "the sanctity of a national institution was violated" and efforts were made to create an atmosphere that would force the state institutions to face off each other.



Stone-pelting was carried out as per a predetermined plan, the NAB added, noting that security agencies were challenged and a first information report (FIR) over the incident was registered at the Chung Police Station.