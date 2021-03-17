Elliot Page hits out at ‘influential’ people spreading myths about trans people

Elliot Page said he was expecting quite a lot of criticism along with the love and support

American actor Elliot Page has spoken about his trans disclosure for the first time since he came out last December.

In an interview with TIME magazine, the Umbrella Academy star said he was expecting quite a lot of criticism along with the love and support that he got.

"What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That's essentially what happened,” he said.

The Juno actor also said that in spite of the hate and online abuse he got, he is determined to make sure the world eventually accepts trans people everywhere.

In a seemingly indirect hit at British author J.K. Rowling, he said: "Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you're seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real."

"I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am,” he said.

He further clarified which pronouns he prefers: "Both he/him and they/them are fine (When I ask if he has a preference on pronouns for the purposes of this story, Page says, 'He/him is great.').”