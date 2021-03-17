Prince Harry, William not ready to call it a truce despite being in touch

There is 'lack of trust on both sides' and an agreement between Prince Harry and William is nowhere in sight

Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds with each other, even though they tried to communicate and resolve the issues that they had been having lately.



In her piece for Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl said the royal princes are not ready to call it a truce just yet, despite talking to each other since Harry and Meghan's bombshell tell-all.

Nicholl said there 'is lack of trust on both sides' and an agreement between them is nowhere in sight.

One source close to William told Vanity Fair, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”



Meanwhile CBS host Gayle King, who confirmed on Tuesday the two borthers have indeed spoken to each other, said Meghan and Harry are eager for the “royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."