Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim on Tuesday gave the first glimpse of his daughter to his followers on Instagram. 

Imad, in the post, said that it was the first time that he was holding his daughter after her birth couple of days ago. 

"Holding my baby girl for the first time," said Imad in the caption of the video. He added that it was the "best feeling" that he ever had. 

Earlier this month, the PSL 2020 winner had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter.

"Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy," tweeted the all-rounder.

The cricketer had also said that the family had named her Syeda Inaya Imad.

