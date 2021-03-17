Can't connect right now! retry
Tara Sutaria updates fans on her health; ‘I am covid negative and healthy’

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, has updated her millions of fans about her health.

The Student of the Year 2 actress took to Instagram and shared a Story where she says ““Thank you all for your concern and love. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well. Lots of love to you all” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, there were reports that Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, tested positive for Covid-19 days after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The actress recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Tadap with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap will be released in cinemas on September 24, 2021.

