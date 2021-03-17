Kim Kardashian touches on shifting priorities amid Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a candid interview and shed light on the ‘priceless’ family moments she’s winning amid Kanye West divorce drama.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur got candid about her routine in lockdown during her interview with Good Morning Vogue.

She was quoted saying, “I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things, and that is a huge awakening that I think so many people had.”

“Just even the amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been beautiful that we get this time.”

During the course of her interview, she even shed light on the perspective shift she experienced after going into full lockdown with the kids. “I always try to look at things in a positive way, even though it’s been such a challenging year.”

“I think it’s been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time that I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless, and that part has been so beautiful, just knowing that when we do start to fill our plates back up I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy.”

“Even the work schedule, I used to work non stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never take into consideration just slowing down at all, so this was a forced halt.”