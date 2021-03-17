Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto hands over 1996 World Cup trophy to Ranatunga. Photo: ICC Instagram

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video from 25 years ago of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto handing over the 1996 World Cup trophy to ex-Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

Sri Lanka overpowered Australia on March 17, 1996 at the final played in Lahore, when Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan's prime minister.

In the video, Benazir can be seen for a split second, handing over the trophy to the Sri Lankan captain.

"25 years since Sri Lanka's CWC 1996 win. Former captain @arjuna.ranatunga lifts the trophy after a famous seven-wicket win over Australia," wrote the ICC in an Instagram post.

Australia batted first in the day-night match and scored a modest 241 runs from their 50 overs. Mark Taylor scored 74 runs and Ricky Ponting made 45 runs. No other Australian batsman performed well.

On the other hand, Arvinda de Silva was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, picking up three wickets. He also managed to score an unbeaten 107 runs and formed a solid partnership with skipper Ranatunga, who also remained unbeaten on 46.

Sri Lanka managed to win by 7 wickets and with 22 balls to spare. After 1996, the team has so far not managed to lift the prestigious trophy again.

