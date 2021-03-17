Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname

Meghan Markle’s desire to oust Kate Middleton’s nasty nickname within the family has caused quite a bit of stir and royal experts are livid.

The former royal got candid about the nasty undertone of Kate Middleton’s nickname during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

There she claimed, "Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, while I imagine that was really hard, and I do. I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same."

Shortly after which, an Australian new site News.com.au commented on her decision and claimed, "Let’s start with the fact that Meghan actually used, on camera, the nasty nickname given to Kate by the circling British press and which has largely lain dormant for years.”

"She could just have easily made her point without wheeling out the epithet and said something along the lines of, ‘Kate was called nasty names’. Why use the phrase?"

"Next up, 'waiting to marry William'. Was this Meghan mirroring the media’s perspective – poor old Kate stuck in royal girlfriend limbo – or was it a subtle reminder that now beloved royal had a long, dull road to royalty? No Cinderella story here. Is this Meghan simply being empathetic or a subtle reminder that Harry and Meghan’s romance was a verifiable whirlwind?"

