Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Web Desk

When Eminem mocked Grammys

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Beyonce made Grammys history Sunday by becoming the winningest woman ever at the music industry´s top awards gala, and its most decorated singer, with 28 career wins.

The Grammy Award is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievement in the music industry.

Eminem fans on Monday shared lyrics of his song "The Real Slim Shady" in which  he had rapped about Grammys.

His fans used the lyrics to dismiss the importance of the awards. 

The lyrics being circulated by Em's fans read, "Will Smith don't gotta cuss in his raps to sell records. Well I do, so **** him and **** you too.

You think I give a damn about a Grammy. Half of you critics can't even stomach me Let alone stand me. But Slim, what if you win, wouldn't it be weird. Why, so you guys can just lie to get me here. So you can sit me here next to Britney Spears. 

