PM Imran Khan plans to reshuffle federal cabinet: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of the economic team in Islamabad. — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to reshuffle the federal cabinet, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The move will be one of the several reshuffles that the PTI government has done since it came into power.



Sources said the premier would change portfolios of the cabinet members based on their performance. Newly-elected Senators Faisal Vawda and Ali Zafar might become a part of the cabinet.

This will be the fifth federal cabinet reshuffle since the PTI government came into power three years ago.



In December 2020, during the last reshuffle, PM Imran Khan changed the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.



Moreover, the premier appointed Ijaz Shah as the minister for narcotics control. He was earlier serving as the interior minister. Azam Swati, who had a portfolio of narcotics control, was appointed as the minister for railways. Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister after he took oath as a federal minister.