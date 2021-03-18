Can't connect right now! retry
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's court battle takes new turn over 'proof of domestic abuse'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly prepared to provide 'proof of domestic abuse' amid her divorce battle with Brad Pitt. 

Jolie and Pitt - who tied the knot in 2014 and split just two years later, have been embroiled in a bitter separation ever since - and are currently thought to be working out a custody agreement for their six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The 'Maleficent' star, in court document, has reportedly stated that she is willing to offer ‘proof and authority’ in support of domestic abuse allegations that occurred during their marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called time on their relationship in 2016, but are still in the process of legally separating. 

Angelina, in a candid interview with British Vogue earlier this year, opened up on their break-up, and explained that she’s still coming to terms with the life change.

