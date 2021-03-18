Pakistan wakes up to an alarming 7.8% coronavirus positivity rate

File photo of a paramedic staff member receiving treatment.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a constant surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Pakistan’s positivity rate spiked up to 7.8% on Thursday, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Daily data issued by the NCOC says that over 61 people have succumbed to the virus during the past 24 hours taking the death tally to 13,717.

During the past 24 hours, about 3,495 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country. Moreover, the number of active coronavirus patients in the country stands at 24,592 as of today.

About 44,377 coronavirus tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 3,495 came back positive.

The country is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which is deemed more lethal and hazardous by health experts. They have urged people to strictly practice standard operating procedures (Sop)s in order to curb the virus spread.

The health authorities have re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the country that were lifted last month due to surge in cases while educational institutes have been closed on several cities of the Punjab and KP.